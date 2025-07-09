Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs Likely To Start Season On PUP List

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are likely to be without LT Tristan Wirfs to start the 2025 season after an issue with his knee was addressed this offseason.

Stroud explains Wirfs was set to have a scope on Tuesday after aggravating an injury in his right knee that he played through last year. The scope discovered additional damage that needed to be repaired.

The timeline will likely extend into the regular season, meaning Tampa Bay will have to survive without its standout left tackle for a stint.

Wirfs, 26, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that included a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The Buccaneers exercised his fifth-year option which was expected to cost $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In August 2024, the Buccaneers signed Wirfs to a five-year, $140.6 million extension that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

In 2024, Wirfs appeared in and started 16 games for the Buccaneers at left tackle.