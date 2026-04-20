Latest NFC Draft Rumors: Zachariah Branch, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

A defensive player like an edge rusher or cornerback is the most likely pick for the Buccaneers at No. 15 overall but Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq is also a possibility. (Albert Breer)

Falcons

NFL Network obtained a police report regarding the misdemeanor charges against Georgia WR Zachariah Branch ahead of the draft. Branch has taken two visits so far this spring, including with the Falcons.

“A male, later identified as Zacharia Branch, continued to stand on the sidewalk without making an attempt to move. I continued to give Zacharia Branch verbal commands to move from blocking the sidewalk and advised that if he did not, he would receive a citation for blocking the sidewalk. Zacharia Branch smirked, then stepped backwards and to the right, then remained standing upon the public sidewalk, so as to obstruct, hinder, and impede free passage upon the sidewalk as well as impede free ingress/egress to or from the adjacent places of business. Due to those actions and Zacharia Branch’s failure to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands, he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor Obstruction of LEO and received a citation for Obstructing Public Sidewalks.” (Tom Pelissero)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists Falcons TE Kyle Pitts as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft. He notes GM Ian Cunningham signaled he was willing to listen to trade offers at the owners meetings this month.

as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft. He notes GM signaled he was willing to listen to trade offers at the owners meetings this month. Defensive tackle is a need for the Falcons and their first pick falls in a potential sweet spot for the position in this class. (Albert Breer)

Panthers

The Panthers could take whichever Oregon prospect, S Dillon Thieneman or TE Kenyon Sadiq , remains available at No. 19. They are also a dark horse to take an offensive tackle. (Albert Breer)

or TE , remains available at No. 19. They are also a dark horse to take an offensive tackle. (Albert Breer) There continues to be buzz about the Panthers really liking Thieneman. (Todd McShay)

Saints

ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists Saints QB Spencer Rattler as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft.

as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft. The Saints’ first-round pick at No. 8 is viewed as the floor for Ohio State WR Carnell Tate and the ceiling for LSU CB Mansoor Delane. There are also some questions about how well Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. would fit the defense. (Albert Breer)