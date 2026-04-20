NFL Transactions: Monday 4/20

49ers
- 49ers re-signed T Austen Pleasants as an exclusive rights free agent.
Bengals
- Bengals traded for NT Dexter Lawrence from the Giants for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 10 overall).
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed LB Dondrea Tillman as an exclusive rights free agent.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed RB Sean Tucker as a restricted free agent.
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed P Matt Araiza and WR Nikko Remigio as exclusive rights free agents.
Colts
- Colts placed T Bayron Matos on the exempt/international player list.
Commanders
- Commanders placed DE T.J. Maguranyanga on the exempt/international player list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys re-signed K Brandon Aubrey as a restricted free agent.
Giants
- Giants traded NT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 10 overall).
Packers
- Packers re-signed G Donovan Jennings and DB Bo Melton as exclusive rights free agents.
- Packers placed DT Dante Barnett on the exempt/international player list.
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed WR Jalen Coker and WR Brycen Tremayne as exclusive rights free agents.
Rams
- Rams re-signed G Justin Dedich and WR Xavier Smith as exclusive rights free agents.
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Xavier Guillory.
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed DB Ty Okada as an exclusive rights free agent.
Vikings
- Vikings re-signed LB Ivan Pace as a restricted free agent.
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