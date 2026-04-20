NFL Transactions: Monday 4/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

  • Bengals traded for NT Dexter Lawrence from the Giants for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 10 overall).

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers re-signed RB Sean Tucker as a restricted free agent.

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts placed T Bayron Matos on the exempt/international player list.

Commanders

Cowboys

Giants

  • Giants traded NT Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 10 overall).

Packers

  • Packers re-signed G Donovan Jennings and DB Bo Melton as exclusive rights free agents.
  • Packers placed DT Dante Barnett on the exempt/international player list.

Panthers

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens signed WR Xavier Guillory.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks re-signed DB Ty Okada as an exclusive rights free agent.

Vikings

  • Vikings re-signed LB Ivan Pace as a restricted free agent.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply