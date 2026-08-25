Buccaneers Make Two Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed WR Matthew Henry to a contract.

The Buccaneers placed DL Deshawn McKnight on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Henry was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2021 recruiting class out of Hialeah, Florida. He started his career at Livingstone College in 2021 and remained there until transferring to Western Illinois in December 2023.

From there, Henry transferred to Western Kentucky ahead of his final collegiate season in 2025.

In his one year at Western Kentucky, Henry appeared in 13 games and caught 55 passes for 888 yards and six touchdowns.