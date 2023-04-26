Buccaneers Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Option For OT Tristan Wirfs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have officially exercised OT Tristan Wirfs‘ fifth-year option.

Buccaneers Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Tristan Wirfs Release: https://t.co/T62Dqivux8 — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) April 26, 2023

The fifth-year option is expected to cost the Buccaneers around $18,244,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Wirfs, 24, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that includes a $9,362,201 signing bonus.

In 2022, Wirfs appeared in and started 13 games for the Buccaneers at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 7 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.