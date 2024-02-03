Buccaneers Officially Hiring OC Liam Coen

The Buccaneers announced that they have officially hired Liam Coen as their offensive coordinator on Saturday.

Coen, 38, got his start in college coaching at Brown in 2010 working with quarterbacks. He had stints at Rhode Island, UMass, Maine, and Brown again before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant WR coach with the Rams in 2018.

He moved to assistant QB coach in 2020, then was hired away by Kentucky as their offensive coordinator in 2021. The Rams hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season but he opted to return to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

In 2022, the Rams’ offense ranked No. 32 in total yards, No. 27 in points scored, No. 27 in rushing yards and No. 27 in passing yards.