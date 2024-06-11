Buccaneers OLB Randy Gregory Has Unexcused Absence From Minicamp

Buccaneers OLB Randy Gregory is not at the start of mandatory minicamp in Tampa Bay and does not have an excused absence, per Rick Stroud.

Missing minicamp subjects players to fines of more than $100,000 if they’re absent for all three days.

Gregory just signed with the Bucs this offseason to round out their edge rusher rotation.

Gregory, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver instead.

From there, Denver opted to trade Gregory and a seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick back in October.

In 2023, Gregory appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and 49ers and recorded 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pass defense.