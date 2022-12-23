Buccaneers Place OLB Genard Avery On IR, Promote WR Deven Thompkins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have placed OLB Genard Avery on injured reserve.

Buccaneers Make Roster Moves 12-23-22 Release: https://t.co/hbtWg0qX7U — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 23, 2022

The Bucs filled the roster spot by promoting WR Deven Thompkins from the practice squad to the active roster.

Avery, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He was later traded to the Eagles for a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Avery just finished out his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $660,00 for the 2021 season. He signed on with the Steelers back in March but was cut loose last month.

The Buccaneers later signed him and eventually added him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Avery appeared in nine games for the Buccaneers and recorded five total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.