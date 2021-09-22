Buccaneers Place WR Antonio Brown On COVID-19 List

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers placed WR Antonio Brown on the COVID-19 list.

Brown requires two negative tests which are 24 hours apart in order to play in Sunday’s Week 3 game.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2020, Brown appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns.