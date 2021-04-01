Buccaneers Plan To Pick Up DT Vita Vea’s Fifth-Year Option

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht told reporters it’s safe to say the team will be picking up DT Vita Vea‘s fifth-year option, per Greg Auman.

Tampa Bay had until May to make a decision on the option but it will be an easy decision considering Vea’s impact on the defense.

Vea, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $14,878,424 rookie contract that included an $8,900,672 signing bonus.

Vea’s fifth-year option for 2022 was picked up for 2022 and will cost Tampa Bay $7.638 million.

In 2020, Vea appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and recorded 10 tackles and two sacks.