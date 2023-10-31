Buccaneers Promoting QB John Wolford

According to Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are promoting QB John Wolford to the active roster.

The veteran had been on Tampa Bay’s practice squad but drew significant interest from other teams. The Rams wanted to sign him to their roster following the injury to QB Matthew Stafford and Stroud says there were multiple teams interested.

The Vikings just lost QB Kirk Cousins for the season and HC Kevin O’Connell is familiar with Wolford from their time together in Los Angeles.

However, Wolford decided staying with the Buccaneers was the best fit for him, especially after the team bumped him up from the practice squad.

Wolford, 28, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jets when they waived him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on their practice squad before signing on with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF.

Wolford joined the Rams in April of 2019 after the AAF suspended operations and was waived during final roster cuts, but joined the practice squad soon after.

He signed a futures contract with the Rams back in December of 2019 and was called up to the active roster where he started in one game. He also started a playoff game for the Rams against the Seahawks but was forced out of the game due to injury. Los Angeles brought him back for the 2022 season as an exclusive rights free agent.

After the Rams declined to tender him as a restricted free agent, Wolford signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Wolford appeared in three games for the Rams and completed 38-62 pass attempts (61.3 percent) for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He added eight carries for 32 yards.