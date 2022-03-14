Buccaneers Re-Signing CB Carlton Davis To Three-Year, $45M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing CB Carlton Davis.

According to Josina Anderson, Davis receives a three-year, $45 million contract.

Davis, 25, was selected with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round out of Auburn by the Buccaneers in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,393,114 contract that included a $1,274,992 signing bonus.

In 2021, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 39 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and 11 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 28 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.

