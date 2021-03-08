Buccaneers Re-Signing DE Pat O’Connor

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are re-signing DL Pat O’Connor to a one-year deal.

O’Connor was an exclusive rights free agent for the Buccaneers. He’ll be a restricted free agent in 2022.

O’Connor, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season.

In 2020, O’Connor played in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four total tackles and one sack.