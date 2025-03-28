Buccaneers Re-Signing DL Eric Banks

Per Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are re-signing DL Eric Banks to a one-year, $1.03 million contract.

Banks, 27, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas-San Antonio following the 2020 draft. He was let in October and stuck around on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal after the season.

The Rams let Banks go after training camp in 2021 and the Chargers claimed him. He was waived again a month later and caught on with the Lions for the rest of 2021. Detroit re-signed him to a futures deal but waived him with an injury settlement in September 2022.

Arizona picked up Banks in November 2022 and he spent the next year on their practice squad before being released in November 2023. Banks signed a futures deal with Tampa Bay for the 2024 season but was waived with an injury designation during camp.

In his career, Banks has appeared in six games over three seasons and recorded four total tackles.