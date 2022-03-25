Buccaneers Re-Signing OL Josh Wells

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing veteran OL Josh Wells on a one-year contract, according to Greg Auman.

Wells, 31, wound up going undrafted out of James Madison back in 2014. He later signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract with the Jaguars and re-signed with Jacksonville through the 2018 season after they exercised his option.

The Jaguars brought Wells back on a new deal in 2018. However, he was released coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Buccaneers shortly after and re-signed on one-year deals each of the past two years.

In 2021, Wells appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and made five starts for them.