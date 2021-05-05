Buccaneers Re-Signing QB Blaine Gabbert

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing QB Blaine Gabbert to a one-year, $2.5-million deal on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers made it clear that they were interested in bringing Gabbert back.

Tampa Bay did use a second-round pick on Kyle Trask last week and they also have Ryan Griffin on their roster beyond Tom Brady.

Gabbert, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2010. After three years in Jacksonville, he was traded to the 49ers in return for a sixth-round pick back in March of 2014.

Gabbert played out the final year of his two-year, $4 million contract before eventually signing on with the Cardinals. The Titans added Gabbert on a two-year contract worth $4 million but he was released after one season.

From there, the Buccaneers signed Gabbert to a one-year deal for the 2019 season and he turned to Tampa Bay last year on another one-year contract.

In 2020, Gabbert appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 16 yards.