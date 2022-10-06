Buccaneers Release WR Cole Beasley From Practice Squad Following Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released WR Cole Beasley from their practice squad on Thursday.

Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, so this is just a procedural move from the Buccaneers.

Had Beasley been on the Buccaneers’ active roster, Tampa Bay could have placed him on the reserve/retired list.

Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:

Beasley, 33, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

He had other teams interested in him this season but he decided to sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and caught four passes for 17 yards.

For his eleven-year career with the Cowboys, Bills, and Buccaneers, Beasley caught 554 passes for 5,726 yards (10.3 YPC) and 34 touchdowns.