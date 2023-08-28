Buccaneers Releasing WR David Moore

According to JC Allen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing veteran WR David Moore as they cut their roster down to 53 players by tomorrow’s deadline.

Moore, 28, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers. From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears in 2022.

The Buccaneer signed Moore to a contract this past May.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.