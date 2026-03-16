Buccaneers Restructuring OT Luke Goedeke For $15.2M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Buccaneers are converting OT Luke Goedeke‘s $20 million roster bonus into a signing bonus to create $15.2 million in 2026 cap space.

Goedeke, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension last August.

In 2025, Goedeke appeared in 11 games with 11 starts at right tackle.