Buccaneers Restructuring OT Luke Goedeke For $15.2M In Cap Space

By
Tony Camino
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Per Spotrac, the Buccaneers are converting OT Luke Goedeke‘s $20 million roster bonus into a signing bonus to create $15.2 million in 2026 cap space.

Luke Goedeke

Goedeke, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Buccaneers out of Central Michigan in the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned a First Team All-MAC selection despite missing three games in 2021.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $6,178,984 rookie contract that included a $1,673,807 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension last August. 

In 2025, Goedeke appeared in 11 games with 11 starts at right tackle. 

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