Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs Carted Off With Left Leg Injury

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast on Sunday during overtime against the Browns with what appeared to be a severe injury.

Wirfs, 23, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that includes a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Buccaneers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Wirfs has appeared in and started 11 games for the Buccaneers at right tackle.

We will have more news on Wirfs as it becomes available.