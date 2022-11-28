Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Ankle Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs is looking at an absence of about three or four weeks due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 12.

Wirfs got rolled up on during the game in a way that did not look good initially. While he’ll miss time, he appears to have avoided a significant injury.

Wirfs, 23, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors before the Buccaneers traded up to select him with the No. 13 overall pick in the draft.

He signed a four-year, $16,228,026 rookie contract that includes a $9,362,201 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Buccaneers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Wirfs has appeared in and started 11 games for the Buccaneers at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 3 tackle out of 77 qualifying players.