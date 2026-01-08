Buccaneers Senior Offensive Consultant Tom Moore Announces Retirement

Per Rick Stroud, Buccaneers senior offensive consultant Tom Moore has decided to retire after more than 46 years in the NFL.

Moore talked about his decision to retire, mentioning his desire to care for his wife who had a stroke earlier this year.

“It’s time for me to go home and take care of my wife,” Moore said, via Stroud. “For 62 years, she made a lot of sacrifices so I could live a dream and it’s always been about Tom but now it’s about Willie… It’s time. I’ve been fortunate to land in a lot of great places. This is a great place. The Glazers are fantastic owners. It doesn’t get any better than Jason Licht as general manager. Todd (Bowles) is great…it’s a tough business. I’ve been blessed.”

Moore, 87, started his career in the NFL in 1977 as the WR coach for the Steelers after serving as the OC for the University of Minnesota from 1975 to 1976. He was promoted to OC with the Steelers in 1983 and remained in that role through 1989.

Moore then had stops with the Vikings, Lions, Saints and Colts, where he filled various roles from assistant head coach with Minnesota, to RB coach with New Orelans and OC with the Colts and Lions.

He settled into a senior consulting role with the Colts in 2009 and did the same with the Jets, Titans and Cardinals. Moore was hired by Tampa Bay as a senior offensive consultant in 2019, and he remained in that role through the 2025 season.

In his career, Moore was a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers twice, the Colts and the Buccaneers.