Buccaneers Sign DL Deadrin Senat

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed defensive lineman Deadrin Senat to a contract on Friday, according to Greg Auman.

Auman adds that Senat receives a one-year, league-minimum deal from the Bucs.

Senat, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,960 contract that included a $817,960 signing bonus when the Falcons waived him with an injury designation during the preseason last year.

Atlanta eventually waived Senat from injured reserve in November.

In 2020, Senat was limited to appearing in five games for the Falcons and recording four tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.