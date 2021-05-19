Buccaneers Sign Fourth-Round WR Jaelon Darden

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed fourth-round WR Jaelon Darden.

Darden is the fourth Buccaneers rookie to sign.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Joe Tryon EDGE 2 Kyle Trask QB 3 Robert Hainsey OT 4 Jaelon Darden WR Signed 5 KJ Britt LB Signed 7 Chris Wilcox CB Signed 7 Grant Stuard G Signed

Darden, 22, was a three-year starter at North Texas and was a first-team All-American in 2020.

Darden is expected to sign a four-year, $4,177,904 deal that includes a $697,904 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at North Texas, Darden recorded 230 catches for 2.782 yards (12.1 YPC) and 38 touchdowns.