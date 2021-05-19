Buccaneers Sign Fourth-Round WR Jaelon Darden

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed fourth-round WR Jaelon Darden.
Darden is the fourth Buccaneers rookie to sign.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Joe Tryon
|EDGE
|2
|Kyle Trask
|QB
|3
|Robert Hainsey
|OT
|4
|Jaelon Darden
|WR
|Signed
|5
|KJ Britt
|LB
|Signed
|7
|Chris Wilcox
|CB
|Signed
|7
|Grant Stuard
|G
|Signed
Darden, 22, was a three-year starter at North Texas and was a first-team All-American in 2020.
Darden is expected to sign a four-year, $4,177,904 deal that includes a $697,904 signing bonus.
During his four-year career at North Texas, Darden recorded 230 catches for 2.782 yards (12.1 YPC) and 38 touchdowns.
