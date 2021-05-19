Buccaneers Sign Fourth-Round WR Jaelon Darden

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed fourth-round WR Jaelon Darden.

Darden is the fourth Buccaneers rookie to sign. 

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Joe Tryon EDGE  
2 Kyle Trask QB  
3 Robert Hainsey OT  
4 Jaelon Darden WR Signed
5 KJ Britt LB Signed
7 Chris Wilcox CB Signed
7 Grant Stuard G Signed

 

Darden, 22, was a three-year starter at North Texas and was a first-team All-American in 2020.

Darden is expected to sign a four-year, $4,177,904 deal that includes a $697,904 signing bonus. 

During his four-year career at North Texas, Darden recorded 230 catches for 2.782 yards (12.1 YPC) and 38 touchdowns.

