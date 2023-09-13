Buccaneers Sign OL John Molchon To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed OL John Molchon to their practice squad on Wednesday. 

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

  1. LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
  2. DT C.J. Brewer
  3. T Silas Dzansi
  4. T Luke Haggard
  5. DB Keenan Isaac
  6. WR Cephus Johnson
  7. DB Richard LeCounte
  8. WR Ryan Miller
  9. WR David Moore
  10. DE Pat O’Connor
  11. T Raiqwon O’Neal
  12. LB Jose Ramirez
  13. LB J.J. Russell
  14. TE Tanner Taula
  15. QB John Wolford
  16. OL John Molchon

Molchon, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 before returning on a futures deal.

He’s bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s practice squad ever since. 

 In 2022, Molchon appeared in one game for the Buccaneers. 

