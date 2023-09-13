Buccaneers Sign OL John Molchon To Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they signed OL John Molchon to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay’s practice squad now includes:

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle DT C.J. Brewer T Silas Dzansi T Luke Haggard DB Keenan Isaac WR Cephus Johnson DB Richard LeCounte WR Ryan Miller WR David Moore DE Pat O’Connor T Raiqwon O’Neal LB Jose Ramirez LB J.J. Russell TE Tanner Taula QB John Wolford OL John Molchon

Molchon, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Boise State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Buccaneers and was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 before returning on a futures deal.

He’s bounced on and off Tampa Bay’s practice squad ever since.

In 2022, Molchon appeared in one game for the Buccaneers.