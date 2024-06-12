Buccaneers Sign Second-Round DE Chris Braswell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Wednesday they have signed second-round DE Chris Braswell to his rookie contract.

Here’s where Tampa Bay stands with signing its 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Graham Barton C 2 Chris Braswell LB Signed 3 Tykee Smith S Signed 3 Jalen McMillan WR Signed 4 Bucky Irving RB Signed 6 Elijah Klein OG Signed 7 Devin Culp TE Signed

Braswell, 22, was a one-year starter at Alabama and was a former five-star recruit.

The No. 57 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,785,188 contract that includes a $1,754,680 signing bonus and will carry a $1,233,670 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Braswell appeared in 41 games and recorded 76 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two pass defenses and one interception.