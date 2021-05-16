Buccaneers Signing CB Antonio Hamilton To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are signing CB Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal.

Hamilton was in Tampa Bay for a visit earlier this weekend so it appears things went well enough to sign.

Hamilton, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two years in Oakland.

The Raiders waived him at the start of the 2018 season and he was claimed off of waivers by the Giants and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2019. Hamilton signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 1o total tackles, no interceptions and one pass defense.