Buccaneers Signing CB Rashard Robinson To Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing CB Rashard Robinson to their practice squad on Monday, according to his agent.

Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Rashard Robinson @GetAhBagJit on signing with @Buccaneers practice squad. Welcome back! — David Canter (@davidcanter) September 20, 2021

Robinson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. San Francisco traded him to the Jets in 2017 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Robinson was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $2,025,000 for the 2019 season when the Jets waived him in 2019. From there, he signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad last year.

Dallas released him this past July.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 20 tackles and no interceptions.