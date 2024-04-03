Buccaneers Signing EDGE Randy Gregory

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Buccaneers are signing EDGE Randy Gregory to a contract on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers could really use some additional pass rush help after moving on from Shaq Barrett this offseason. It’s still a position they could target in the draft, even with the Gregory addition.

Gregory reportedly had some interest from the Seahawks, but it looks like Tampa Bay proved to be his best option in the end.

Gregory, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver instead.

From there, Denver opted to trade Gregory and a seventh-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick back in October.

In 2023, Gregory appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and 49ers and recorded 11 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pass defense.