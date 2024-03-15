Buccaneers Signing OL Ben Bredeson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing OL Ben Bredeson to a one-year contract on Friday, per Rick Stroud.

Bredeson is signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Buccaneers brought Bredeson in for a visit on Thursday, so indications were that a deal could be coming.

Bredeson, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Michigan in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract that runs through the 2023 season.

The Ravens traded Bredeson to the Giants in 2021 as part of a pick swap. Bredeson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Bredeson appeared in 16 games for the Giants and made 16 starts for them at guard.