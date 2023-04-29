Buccaneers Signing UDFA Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

Adam Caplan mentions that the Buccaneers are signing former Syracuse RB Sean Tucker to a contract.

Tucker, 21, was named an All-American in 2021, and First-team All-ACC in 2021. He was also named to Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

During his three seasons, Tucker rushed 589 times for 3,182 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 64 passes for 622 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have more on the Buccaneers and their free agent signings as it becomes available.