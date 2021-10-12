Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Ruled Out From Week 6

According to Jordan Schultz, the Buccaneers have ruled out TE Rob Gronkowski from Thursday night’s game due to cracked ribs and a punctured lung sustained in Week 3.

Schultz also reports that Gronkowski is making “steady progress” from his injuries but isn’t ready to play.

Gronkowski has missed time since suffering multiple fractured ribs. His initial X-rays came back clean but a follow-up MRI did not.

Gronkowski, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots last year. He returned to the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million contract this past March.

In 2021, Gronkowski has appeared in three games for the Buccaneers and caught 16 passes for 184 yards receiving and four touchdowns.