According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers tried out ten players on Tuesday.

The following is the full list of players trying out for the team:

LS Tucker Addington DE Deslin Alexandre DE Eric Banks K Tanner Brown G Henry Byrd LS Evan Deckers WR Anthony Johnson DE Jeremiah Martin LS Matt Overton DL Lwal Uguak

Overton, 38, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Washington back in 2010. He spent a few months in Seattle before catching on with the Colts in 2012.

The Jaguars signed Overton to a contract in 2017 and he was on and off their roster until signing with the Titans in 2020.

From there, Overton had stints with the Chargers in 2021 and the Cowboys in 2022 before once again becoming a free agent.

In 2022, Overton appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded a total of five tackles.