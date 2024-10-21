Bucs WR Mike Evans Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have ruled out WR Mike Evans for the rest of the game with a hamstring injury.

Evans came into the game dealing with the ailment, it appears he has aggravated it and will not return.

Evans, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million.

Entering Monday’s game, Evans has appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and caught 25 passes for 310 yards receiving and five touchdowns.