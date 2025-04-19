Ole Miss CB Trey Amos Visited Six Teams

Ole Miss CB Trey Amos had six top-30 visits in the pre-draft process.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Amos has taken visits with:

Amos, 23, was a three-star recruit and the No. 105-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of New Iberia, Louisiana. He committed to Louisiana-Lafayette and spent three seasons there before transferring to Ole Miss for his final season.

Amos earned First-Team All-SEC honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 5 cornerback and the No. 39 overall player in the class with a second-round grade.

In five college seasons, Amos appeared in 61 games and made 26 starts. He recorded 121 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 35 passes defended and four interceptions.