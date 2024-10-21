NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

According to Howard Balzer, the 49ers hosted P Brock Miller for a workout.

San Francisco GM John Lynch on first-round WR Ricky Pearsall's chances to play in Week 7: "Absolutely, there's a chance. He's had a good practice week." (Matt Maiocco)

on first-round WR ‘s chances to play in Week 7: “Absolutely, there’s a chance. He’s had a good practice week.” (Matt Maiocco) Lynch continued: “I think it’s trending in a good direction. I can’t say enough about the kid and how he’s handled the whole deal.” (Matt Barrows)

Lynch said RB Christian McCaffrey is “doing incredibly well” and updated his status: “There’s no timeline or anything but he’s doing a little more each day.” (Barrows)

Rams QB Matthew Stafford sees himself venturing into broadcasting after his playing career is over.

“Yeah, I would love to,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire. “I think talking about the game, being in some version of that is an appealing thing to me. Wherever it is, it is, but I do think staying involved in the game of football is something I want to do. The biggest passion outside of my family is the game of football, and that’s a fun, unique way to stay involved in it while getting to watch, talk, and be around the game. And it was really cool to be around some of those great players that are now doing a great job talking about it.”

The Rams benched LG Logan Bruss in favor of undrafted rookie Justin Dedich on Sunday. (RamsWire)

Seahawks S Julian Love was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (low block), and DE Leonard Williams was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 6.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald told reporters he was optimistic about WR D.K. Metcalf's knee injury, noting that "it doesn't look too bad" and was just banged up. (John Boyle)