Rams Signing UDFA QB Connor Bazelak

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Rams are signing UDFA QB Connor Bazelak out of Bowling Green.

Bazelak, 24, spent his first three seasons at Missouri and made 20 starts before transferring to Indiana for the 2022 season. After one year with the Hoosiers, Bazelak transferred to Bowling Green and remained there for his final three years.

In his collegiate career, Bazelak appeared in 58 games and made 53 starts over six seasons. He completed 63 percent of passes for 12,349 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He also added 223 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.