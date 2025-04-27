NFC Notes: Davante Adams, George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch addressed the rumors after WR Davante Adams said the team lowballed him in free agency.

“I saw the quote, and it said his agent had told him that,” Lynch said, via PFT. “That wasn’t me [who said that]. I’ve always had a great deal of respect for Davante. That didn’t line up. He’s on a division rival. We’re going to have our work cut out [for us], covering him and playing against him. He’s a really good player. So, if there was any disrespect taken, none was intended.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan confirms TE George Kittle showed up to the voluntary offseason program: “He was here today. Hung out little bit and worked out with the team, so it was cool.” (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals OTs Paris Johnson Jr. and Jonah Williams missed the final few games of the season due to knee injuries. Heading into the 2025 season, Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort said both tackles are healthy and ready, but they could limit their workloads in the offseason programs.

“Paris and Jonah are both going through a good offseason,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “We will see in the spring (how much they do), but we don’t have any concerns. We are ready to roll with both those guys.”

Rams

Davante Adams arrived at the Rams after dysfunctional stops with the Raiders and Jets. The receiver jokingly said he’s curious to see how things go in Los Angeles, but mentioned he made it a point to join a winning organization.

“Well, first I’ve got to make sure it’s not me,” Adams said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “So, we’re going to get over there and see. If it gets dysfunctional, it means that I was the one making those organizations dysfunctional… This is like true optimism versus just hoping. Obviously, knowing what I know about the management there, the players, the team success they’ve had in recent years and just over time … those are usually the type of teams that have stressed success. The most important thing was (joining) a good, winning team.”

Adams compared this offseason to when he was being recruited out of high school.

“I felt like I was on a recruiting trip again,” said Adams. “It felt like high school going off to college. It was a good feeling. That was the most wanted, I think, I’ve felt in my career.”

Adams recorded 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets. He thinks he could’ve made a larger impact in New York if he had arrived sooner.

“The leader in me likes to think that if I was there earlier, I could have had a bigger impact and maybe changed some things — just the morale of the team, getting guys used to winning and that different type of culture, just kind of shifting that a little bit earlier. But getting there Oct. 15th is not an ideal time to make too many changes.”