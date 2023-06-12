Buccaneers Trying Out K Rodrigo Blankenship

According to Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are hosting K Rodrigo Blankenship this week at minicamp for a tryout with the squad.

Rapoport notes Blankenship had surgery in January to repair a torn muscle in his leg and is finally healthy.

He adds there are other teams interested in Blankenship too.

Blankenship, 26, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020 after receiving some buzz as a potential draft pick even as a specialist.

Blankenship won the Lou Groza award in 2019 given to college football’s best kicker. He also was a Georgia fan favorite because of the unorthodox glasses.

However, he was cut by Indianapolis shortly into the 2022 season. He had a stint on the Cardinals’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster before being cut with an injury settlement in November.

In 2022, Blankenship appeared in three games, one for the Colts and two for the Cardinals, and made four of five field goal attempts and four of five extra points.