Buccaneers Trying Out WR David Moore & RB Mekhi Sargent

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are trying out WR David Moore and RB Mekhi Sargent during their rookie minicamp this week.

Moore, 28, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers.

From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears last year.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.

Sargent, 25, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He wound up making their active roster coming out of the preseason but was cut loose and re-signed to Tennessee’s practice squad.

From there, Sargent had a brief stint with the Rams before signing on with the Jaguars late during the 2021 season. He then re-signed with the team as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2021, Sargent appeared in seven games and rushed for 11 yards on five carries and no touchdowns.