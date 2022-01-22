Buccaneers Waiving RB Le’Veon Bell, Elevating Two From PS

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are waiving RB Le’Veon Bell in order to make room on the roster for RB Leonard Fournette, who is returning from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating WR John Brown and QB Ryan Griffin from the practice squad as well.

Bell, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,120,600 rookie contract, but Pittsburgh used their franchise tag on him.

The Steelers decided to franchise Bell for the second straight year, but he elected to hold out the entire 2018 season and set himself up for free agency in 2019. The Jets later signed Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract worth up to $61 million and including $35 million guaranteed.

Bell was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $9.5 million the next two years when the Jets released him last year. He later signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.69 million with the Chiefs.

The Ravens signed Bell to their practice squad and eventually added him to their active roster. He was waived last month and then caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, Bell appeared in five games for the Ravens and rushed for 83 yards on 31 carries (2.7 YPC) to go along with one reception for -1 yard. He then appeared in three games with the Buccaneers and rushed eight times for 18 yards. He also caught four passes for 31 yards and one touchdown.