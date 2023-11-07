According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers worked out four players on Tuesday including CB Darius Phillips.

The full list includes:

OL Anderson Hardy OL Brent Laing CB Darius Phillips OL Jason Poe

Phillips, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,720,000 contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Phillips signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Raiders but was cut by the team coming out of the preseason. He eventually caught on with the Broncos in September of last year before signing with the Texans’ back in May. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts.

In 2022, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded one tackle.