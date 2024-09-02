Buccaneers Worked Out Seven Offensive Linemen

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted seven offensive linemen for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

OL Charlie Heck OL Gottlieb Ayedze OL Matthew Cindric OL Joey Fisher OL Matt Hennessy OL Matt Nelson OL Raiqwon O’Neal

Heck, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

Heck was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2023, Heck was active for six games, making four starts for the Texans.