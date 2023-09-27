Buccaneers Working Out CB William Jackson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers are working out veteran CB William Jackson on Wednesday.

Jackson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option worth $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.

Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington. He was traded to the Steelers at the deadline during the 2022 season but never played in a game for Pittsburgh.

He was set to make a $9.25 million salary in the final year of his deal when Pittsburgh released him. He recently worked out for the Eagles, Giants, and Ravens.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded 16 total tackles and two pass deflections.