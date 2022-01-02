Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown Throws Jersey/Shirt In Crowd, Leaves Midgame

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown caused a stir on Sunday when he removed his gear and ran into the tunnel during a game against the Jets, pointing to the fans as he exited.

Brown was reportedly very upset on the sideline and Mike Evans and O.J. Howard attempted to calm him down. However, Brown refused and ultimately exited the game.

Here’s the full video of the incident:

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

Brown has been back with the Buccaneers for a few weeks after serving a suspension for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Buccaneers have declined to address the situation until after the game.

Brown, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in seven games and recorded 39 receptions for 519 yards (13.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Brown as it becomes available.