Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Likely Out For Week 6

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin is not expected to suit up against the 49ers in Week 6.

Godwin did not practice all week, so there were clear signs he could be held out of this weekend’s game. He’s dealing with a fibula injury one year after he season ended with a broken fibula.

Godwin, 29, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He was again scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a three-year, $66 million deal with $45 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Godwin has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers and caught six passes for 52 yards receiving and no touchdowns.