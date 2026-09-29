Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan Likely Out Six to Eight Weeks With Knee Injury

Per Rick Stroud, Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan is likely to miss six to eight weeks with a knee injury.

McMillan re-injured the PCL in his left knee on Sunday, which was bothering him during training camp. Stroud adds that McMillan will be placed on injured reserve.

McMillan, 24, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

McMillan is in the third year of a four-year, $5,663,034 rookie contract that included a $938,568 signing bonus.

In 2026, McMillan has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers but hasn’t recorded a catch.