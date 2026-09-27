Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Likely To Miss Time With Dislocated Thumb

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles announced after Sunday’s game that QB Baker Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

The plan is for Mayfield to undergo an MRI on Monday, but it’s clear that he’ll end up missing time with this injury.

Jalon Daniels took over for Mayfield and is likely to start for the Buccaneers while the veteran quarterback is out.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

Entering today’s game, Mayfield had appeared in two games and completed 71 percent of his passes for 398 yards, one touchdown and an interception.