Bucs Firing OC Byron Leftwich Among Major Staff Changes

According to Rick Stroud, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to fire OC Byron Leftwich.

Stroud adds this move is part of sweeping changes to the staff, with about half a dozen more moves expected among the assistant coaches. So far those moves include:

Fired WR coach Kevin Garver (Stroud)

(Stroud) QB coach Clyde Christensen retired

retired Fired RB coach Todd McNair (Stroud)

This does not come as a big surprise, as Leftwich has been the target of a lot of scrutiny following a disappointing 2022 season. It was more a question of when than if.

Although Leftwich was a hot head coaching candidate just a year ago, the Buccaneers’ offensive struggles despite having QB Tom Brady have caused his star to fall precipitously.

Leftwich, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2022, the Buccaneers ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards and No. 32 in rushing, and No. 25 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Buccaneers and Leftwich as the news is available.