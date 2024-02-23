Bucs Have Had ‘Preliminary’ Contract Talks With Baker Mayfield

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers have had “preliminary talks” with QB Baker Mayfield about a contract extension.

Stroud notes that nothing is currently imminent on an agreement, but Mayfield’s representation is expected to meet with GM Jason Licht next week at the NFL Combine and there is mutual interest in an extension.

The last we heard, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Tampa Bay has the “inside track” to re-sign Mayfield this offseason, and the franchise tag could be a possibility.

Rapoport mentioned the Buccaneers hiring Liam Cohen as offensive coordinator and Mayfield’s familiarity with the team’s weapons are both important factors for Tampa Bay.

Stroud writes Mayfield prefers to stay in Tampa Bay because it gives him the best chance to win, but the Patriots have been reported as a possible suitor for the quarterback and many members of New England, like director of scouting Eliot Wolf, front office executive Alonzo Highsmith, OC Alex Van Pelt and QB coach T.C. McCartney, once worked with Mayfield on the Browns.

Mayfield, 28, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Last offseason he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million.

In 2023, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 163 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.